New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) A union of civic workers has threatened that its members will go on an "indefinite strike" from February 16, alleging that municipal authorities have "not issued" an order yet on promotion of 3,100 domestic breeding checking (DBC) staff to Multi Tasking Staff (MTS).

The House of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi late October last year had approved this proposal, among a slew of other proposals.

A senior official of the MCD, when contacted, said, "The file is under process, and it will be out very soon".

Ant-Malaria Ekta Karmachari Union's president Devanand Sharma, earlier in the day, said, "We have had meetings with the mayor and the municipal commissioner on this issue. But, we are still awaiting the official order".

"Why so much delay, when the proposal was cleared by the House in October only," he asked.

A letter has also been sent recently to the Delhi mayor and the MCD commissioner, "apprising them of our position," Sharma added.

The union's president said in the letter, "We have also informed authorities that if the order is not issued, we will be forced to go on a strike from February 16".

A poster issued by the union mentioned that the strike will be "indefinite".

Domestic breeding checking staff are contractual workers tasked with the job of doing house-to-house inspection to detect any breeding of mosquito larvae and take remedial action, for controlling spread of vector-borne diseases, such as malaria, dengue and chikungunya. PTI KND

