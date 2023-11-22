Jamshedpur, Nov 23 (PTI) Sri Ramachandra Faculty of Management Sciences (SRFMS), a constituent faculty of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER), Chennai, and XLRI- Xavier School of Management have inked a pact to jointly offer various academic and professional programmes to meet the growing demand for skilled healthcare management professionals.

Both the institutions have a rich heritage of offering high quality, relevant and cutting-edge educational programmes that groom well-rounded, responsible professionals to address the growing needs of industry and the nation.

The institutions also look forward to actively collaborate on areas of research relevant to the rapidly growing challenges faced by the healthcare sector, XLRI said in a press statement here on Wednesday.

SRIHER, which was established in 1985 as a medical college, went on to become a deemed university in 1994 offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses in most areas related to medicine and healthcare sciences.

XLRI, which is currently celebrating its platinum jubilee year, was the first to start a full-time management programme in industrial welfare in 1953 and has since successfully pioneered many educational and management development programs, including through the online mode since 2002.

The MoU was signed on Monday at a private ceremony on SRIHER campus by Dr Fr. K.S. Casimir, (Director, XLRI Delhi-NCR Campus) and Dr. Uma Sekar (Vice-Chancellor, SRIHER).

