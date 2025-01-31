New Delhi, January 31: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, will visit the Election Commission of India (ECI) today over River Yamuna water row. This comes after the ECI issued a notice to Kejriwal, asking him to provide proof of his allegations that the Haryana government has "poisoned" the water supply to the national capital.

The controversy surrounding the Yamuna water has become a central issue in Delhi politics, with Kejriwal accusing the BJP-ruled Haryana government of intentionally contaminating the water. The ECI has asked Kejriwal to provide factual evidence to support his claims by 11 am today. Yamuna 'Poisoning' Claim: Amid Controversy Over Yamuna River, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Sips Water From River; Escalates Attack on AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal for Spreading 'Lies' (Watch Video).

Earlier on Thursday, the Election Commission had responded to AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal to not mix issues of increased ammonia in the Yamuna River with his serious allegations of Yamuna poisoning with mass genocide, equating it to an act of war between two nations.

Granting Kejriwal another opportunity to substantiate his claims, the Commission asked the AAP Chief that, without mixing the issue of poisoning with increased ammonia in Yamuna, he provide factual evidence with specific and pointed responses to the type, quantity, nature, and manner of poisoning of Yamuna and details of engineers, location and methodology of detecting the poison by Delhi Jal Board engineers by Friday at 11 am, failing which the Commission will take appropriate decision in the matter. Yamuna Ammonia-Level Row: Election Commission of India Asks Arvind Kejriwal To Substantiate His Allegation of BJP Led-Haryana Govt Poisoning Yamuna Water.

On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating that the BJP-ruled Haryana government has "poisoned" the Yamuna water supplied to Delhi so that "people die" and the blame comes on the AAP. "If this water would have entered Delhi only to be mixed with the drinking water, many people would have died in Delhi. It would have caused mass genocide," Kejriwal had alleged. His statement has erupted in a massive political row as BJP leaders are slamming him.

As the assembly elections inch closer, the poll battle in the national capital has also intensified, with the three parties--AAP, BJP, and Congress--levelling allegations against each other. Delhi will go for polls in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.

