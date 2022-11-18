Shivamogga (Karnataka), Nov 18 (PTI) Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday dismissed the Congress party's allegation of misuse of electoral data by the BJP government as a baseless charge and a conspiracy by the opposition party.

The BJP strongman said there was no need to take Congress seriously because it is making these allegations out of fear of losing the upcoming assembly election.

"Congress party lacks leadership due to which they have started making baseless allegation. There is no need to take them seriously. No such misuse has taken place. It's all a conspiracy hatched by the Congress," Yediyurappa told reporters here.

He said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said if there was any shortcoming then an inquiry will be ordered. He has even asked the Congress to furnish all the proof, he added.

"It does not suit Congress to make such allegations. We will come to power again without any doubt. Nobody can stop it," Yediyurappa said.

The opposition party on Thursday alleged "theft" of voter data in Bengaluru and breach of privacy.

An FIR has been registered against NGO 'Chilume Trust' and one of its employees.

The Congress alleged that the private agency was granted permission for house-to-house survey to create awareness among voters on filing online applications and charged it with collecting their personal data presenting themselves as booth-level officers (BLOs).

