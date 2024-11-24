Shimla, Nov 24 (PTI) High-altitude tribal areas and other higher hills of Himachal Pradesh witnessed light rain and snow since Saturday evening while state capital Shimla was lashed by a storm that lasted for a few minutes.

The weather remained dry in the rest of the state and the local MeT office on Sunday issued a "yellow" warning for dense fog in the Bhakra reservoir area in Bilaspur district and Balh valley in Mandi district in the morning hours from November 25 to November 28.

Dense fog is likely over some parts of the reservoir area of the Bhakra dam in Bilaspur and Balh valley in Mandi late at night and early in the morning during the said period, the MeT office said.

It also predicted dry weather in the state till November 29 and rain or snow at isolated places in mid and higher hills on November 30.

There was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures. Una was the hottest place in the state with a high of 27.4 degrees Celsius, while Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest with a minimum temperature of minus 8.2 degrees Celsius.

The state has received 0.9 mm average rains from October 1 to November 24 against the normal rainfall of 39.3 mm, a deficit of 98 per cent.

