Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Committed to preserving folk art and culture of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government is soon going to start an award programme to honour such artistes in the state. The state government has directed the Department of Culture to give patronage to the folk art forms in order to preserve these along with the 'Guru-Shishya' music tradition.

Through this grant scheme, efforts will be made to benefit Bhajan Kirtan Mandali, Nukkad-Natak Mandali, Guru-Shishya Parampara, regional folk song/dance, bhajan, musical troupes active at Gram Panchayat level. Additionally, teams promoting local folk art in cultural programs at the village, district and state levels will also be considered eligible for the scheme.

Also Read | Jodhpur Minor Girl Rape: ABVP Stages Protest Against Rajasthan Government.

Under this scheme, cultural groups of Uttar Pradesh engaged in the protection of cultural heritage, tourism promotion, Swachh Bharat Mission, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, women empowerment, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and promotion of rural culture will be rewarded.

Furthermore, cultural troupes working for the promotion of beneficiary schemes run by the government will also be given preference in the awards. The first, second and third prize winners will receive Rs 51,000, Rs 21,000 and Rs 11,000 respectively.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress, Says 'Previous Central Government Was Suffering From Indecision'.

The jury has been selected from the Culture Department to award the teams promoting cultural heritage. The committee includes the Director of the Directorate of Culture as the chairman, the Finance Controller and District Information Officer of the Directorate of Culture, Lucknow as a member and the Assistant Director nominated by the Department of Culture as the member secretary. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)