Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed works of the Fire Department, CBCID and Anti Corruption Organisation and gave directions to the investigating agencies for completing the investigation of pending cases in a time-bound manner on Friday.

During the review, he said that the work of the fire department has been very important in emergency situations. The team has to remain in 24x7 alert mode.

"At present, fire stations are functional in 299 tehsils of the state. In 68 tehsils which do not have fire stations, setting up of the centre should be done by ensuring the availability of land. The work of fire stations under construction should be completed at the earliest. After the tehsils, prepare an action plan to set up fire stations at every police station level in the next phase", the CM added.

He further said that trained and qualified personnel should be deployed in the fire department. There should be no shortage of human resources and equipment at any centre. The selection process should be completed as expeditiously as possible on all the categories of posts that are vacant. In multi-storey buildings, necessary equipment should be procured for better relief and rescue operations.

Asserting the importance of safety and precautions he said, "life is priceless. The untimely death of even a single person in an accident is sad and a loss to society. In such a situation, we have to be vigilant with zero tolerance toward lack of safety standards. Fire audits of industrial units, schools, multi-storey buildings, hospitals, and hotels should be conducted in all the districts of the state".

Yogi urged that issuing NOC of buildings should not be kept pending unnecessarily and should be issued after conducting the test within a time limit. He further added, "the standards must be strictly adhered to and no NOC should be issued to buildings not meeting standards".

He further added that the general public has to be made aware of fire safety and people should be appropriately informed about the use of firefighting equipment. Children in schools should be taught about the methods of prevention in case of fire. It should be included in the school curriculum.

"There is a facility to obtain all NOCs in the state through Nivesh Mitra Portal and Fire Service Portal. This is a good effort in line with the resolution of Ease of Doing Business. With the help of technology, we should make such arrangements at the district level, so that the information about retesting, validity date etc. of fire fighting equipment of every building can also be made available online", he said.

The CM also said that concerted efforts should be made to further reduce the response time of the fire brigade to reach the spot on receiving information.

CM added, "With the changing times, there is a need for a comprehensive improvement in the functioning of Anti Corruption Organisation and efforts should be made to make the proceedings transparent and effective with maximum use of technology. It needs to be integrated with dial 112. Digitization of records and procedures for investigation and investigation should be done".

Addressing the Anti Corruption organisation he added that training of the personnel of the organisation should be done to make national identity as a level professional agency. Maintain better coordination with CBI and other agencies. The process of investigation of the organization should be made more effective. Prosecution proceedings need to be improved further. Planned efforts should be made in this direction. CM further said, "the pending cases related to corruption should be reviewed at the departmental level. There should also be a thorough review of the cases pending in the courts".

Presently 27 special courts are functional under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Due to all these being installed at only 5 places, it takes a lot of time in carrying investigation. "It would be appropriate to make these 27 courts functional at the divisional level. A necessary proposal should be prepared in this regard", he said.

CM Yogi added, "keeping in view the increasing cases of financial crime, it is necessary to constitute a Financial Intelligence Unit in the state. SPO should be appointed in every unit. Prepare a detailed proposal in this regard and submit it as soon as possible and a technical unit should be set up at the unit and headquarter level for Big Data and Financial Data Analysis. For the promotion of employees, make their efficiency the basis. Each employee should be rated. Their efficiency should be tested".

CBCID is an important investigative unit. "We have to make necessary reforms to make it one of the best investigative agencies in the country. Be it organisational changes or technological up-gradation, prepare an action plan for comprehensive improvement in every area", the CM added.

"CBCID has qualified and efficient officers and staff. In such a situation, efforts should be made to increase the usefulness of this unit. On the basis of merit, a maximum number of cases should be given to CBCID. All the cases pending before CBCID should be disposed of in a time-bound manner. Consider connecting it to CCTNS", said Uttar Pradesh CM. (ANI)

