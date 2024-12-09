New Delhi, December 9: Emphasising preparing the youth for leadership in every field of nation-building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the youth should lead the country in politics, adding that politics cannot be left to those who consider politics as their "family's property." "We need to prepare youth for leadership in every field of nation-building. Today, just like technology and other fields, our youth should lead the country in politics as well. Now we cannot leave politics to those who consider politics as their family's property. That's why we are going to make a new beginning in 2025," the PM said, virtually addressing a programme organised by Ramakrishna Math in Gujarat.

He further said that on January 12 on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the Young Leaders Dialogue will be organized in Delhi. "On 12 January 2025, on the occasion of Youth Day on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the Young Leaders Dialogue will be organized in Delhi. In this, 2,000 selected youth from across the country will be invited. Crores of youth from across the country will participate in it through technology. The resolution of developed India will be discussed from the perspective of youth," he added.

The Prime Minister further said that Ramakrishna Math is that tree, whose seed contains the infinite energy of a great ascetic like Swami Vivekananda.

"Whenever I get an opportunity, I try to come among you, to connect with you," PM Modi said. He further said that India is moving ahead at a fast pace based on its knowledge tradition.

"Today we have started a new journey of Amritkaal, we have taken a firm resolve of 'Viksit Bharat', we have to fulfill it and complete it within the stipulated time frame. Today, India's youth has proven its capability and capacity in the world," he said.

