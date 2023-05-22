New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): A youth was allegedly stabbed to death over a minor fight in North West Delhi's Ashok Vihar area.

The accused are still at large and an operation to arrest them has been started, Delhi police added.

The incident happened when the youth was sitting in a park with his friends and some other people came there and an altercation started between them. During the altercation one of them stabbed the youth with a knife, police said.

After receiving the information Police rushed to the spot and took the youth to a hospital where he was declared dead.

All the accused persons were acquainted with the deceased, police added.

The deceased lived with his family in the Ashok Vihar area and his age is said to be around 28 years.

Further investigation is going on, the police further said. (ANI)

