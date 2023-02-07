Hanumakonda (Telangana) [India], February 7 (ANI): Claiming 8000 farmers have committed suicide in Telangana in the last eight years, state's YSR Party chief YS Sharmila on Monday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over his remarks that Nanded in Maharashtra recorded the highest number of farmers' suicides in the country.

Addressing the media, YS Sharmila said, "I am putting forward three reports in front of you. The report of the National Crime Records Bureau, Telagana police department and Raithu Swaraj Vedhika."

"The three reports give an offical report that 8000 farmers have committed suicide in Telangana in the last eight years. If the officially reported suicides are these many, what about the ones not reported?" she added.

YS Sharmila targeted the BRS president and demanded an answer for the farmer deaths in the state.

She said, "It is very good. You have spoken big words. KCR has spoken many words that farmers are dying in Maharashtra. In Telangana, how many farmers are dying? I am asking KCR, what answer are you giving to the people of Telangana when thousands of farmers commit suicide in Telangana."

"If farmers without lands or people not listed as farmers commit suicide, they are not included in the list. There are so many that are not reported here. There might be around 40 per cent more suicides," she added.

While addressing Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) first public meeting outside Telangana at Nanded in Maharashtra on Sunday, the chief minister claimed that Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of farmers' suicides in the country.

The YSR state chief highlighted the ignorance of the state government over the farmers' deaths in the state.

She said, "According to the reports by three different institutions, thousands of farmers have committed suicide after the formation of Telangana state and KCR became Chief Minister. Are all these three reports false? Is only KCR's words true? If the reports are false, have the farmers who committed suicide lost their lives without any value? Don't their lives have any value? Are the families of these (farmers) not humans? Do you see only the farmers that lost their lives in Maharashtra? When so many farmers are dying in our state, do you not see their families and children?" (ANI)

