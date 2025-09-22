New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): India's defence landscape is witnessing a significant transformation with the introduction of the Zorawar Light Tank, a cutting-edge armoured vehicle designed to tackle multi-terrain warfare challenges.

Developed jointly by the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), this indigenous marvel embodies the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: Supreme Court Dismisses Jacqueline Fernandez's Plea To Quash INR 200 Crore Fraud Case Linked to Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Designed to match China's Type-15 light tank, enhancing India's combat capabilities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and marking a milestone in India's journey towards self-reliance in advanced defence technologies.

Weighing 25 tons, the tank boasts a high power-to-weight ratio, enabling exceptional manoeuvrability in high-altitude zones, deserts, and rugged terrains. Its lightweight design allows for rapid deployment via military aircraft, such as the C-17 Globemaster III and Chinook helicopters.

Also Read | What Is 'Heavy Soda' Trend? Know All About New Drink Craze Bubbling Up in US.

Its lightweight design enables rapid air transportability using existing military aircraft, allowing for swift deployment wherever required. The Zorawar Light Tank represents a significant leap forward for India's defence capabilities, offering a versatile and potent solution for diverse combat scenarios.

The tank is equipped with advanced weaponry, including a 105 mm main gun, a 7.62 mm co-axial gun, an optional anti-tank guided missile (ATGM), and a 12.7 mm remote-controlled weapon station. Additionally, it can be integrated with a surveillance drone, enhancing real-time situational awareness on the battlefield.

The Light Tank incorporates several firsts in India's tracked vehicle development programme. Key features include: High-altitude operability with superior powerpack performance; Composite rubber-band tracks with hydro-pneumatic suspension; Modular armour for adaptable protection;Integrated auxiliary power unit for sustained operations; 3rd-generation ATGM capability; Integrated situational awareness system and high-elevation enabled weapon systems, said L&T release.

This indigenous platform introduces several firsts in India's tracked vehicle development programme. It is designed for high-altitude operability with superior powerpack performance and features composite rubber-band tracks supported by a hydro-pneumatic suspension system for enhanced mobility.

The tank incorporates modular armour for adaptable protection and an integrated auxiliary power unit to sustain prolonged operations. It also comes equipped with 3rd-generation anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) capability, an integrated situational awareness system, and high-elevation enabled weapon systems, making it a versatile and advanced solution for modern combat scenarios.

Designed with versatility and future scalability in mind, the Light Tank serves as a robust base for potential upgrades in the medium-weight category. The vehicle is being manufactured at L&T's Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira, ensuring an entirely indigenous production process.

The Zorawar was developed in under 24 months, showcasing India's prowess in defence innovation and has completed trials in Nyoma, Ladakh, at altitudes over 4,200 meters, demonstrating firepower and mobility. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)