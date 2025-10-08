New Delhi, October 8: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi paid tribute to the soldiers at the National War Memorial on the occasion of 93rd Air Force Day. CDS, along with the chiefs of the Indian Air Force, Army and Navy, laid wreaths at the National War Memorial. Meanwhile, air warriors also carred out a march past at Hindon Air Base, as part of Air Force Day celebrations.

President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to Air Force personnel, veterans, and their families on the occasion. She highlighted the commitment and courage of the Air Force in serving the nation. In a post on X, Droupadi Murmu said, "Warm greetings to all air warriors, veterans and their families on Air Force Day! The Indian Air Force has always demonstrated courage, commitment, and excellence. Our Air warriors protect our skies and serve the nation with tireless dedication during disasters and humanitarian missions." Indian Airforce Day 2025 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu, Sharad Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis and Other Leaders Extend Greetings on IAF’s 93rd Foundation Day.

"Our Air Force has made the nation proud with its strength and readiness to face every challenge. I extend my best wishes to the Indian Air Force for success in all future endeavours," she added. The Indian Air Force (IAF) will highlight the achievements of Operation Sindoor during the Air Force Day celebrations. It will demonstrate the force's operational strength, growing technological capabilities, and humanitarian role that it has played over the years.

This year, the static display line-up also includes platforms that played a part in forcing Islamabad to retreat and seek a ceasefire after its Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) dialled his Indian counterpart. The display will feature fighter jets such as the Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, and MiG-29, along with India's indigenous Netra AEW&C, the C-17 Globemaster III, the indigenous Akash Surface-to-Air Missile System, the C-130J Hercules, Apache attack helicopters fitted with Longbow radar, and the Advanced Light Helicopter. An S-band Rohini radar will also be part of the display. Indian Air Force Day 2025 Wishes: Celebrate IAF Formation Day With These Greetings, Messages, Patriotic Sayings, Images and HD Wallpapers.

The recently retired MiG-21 Bison will also be a part of the display as a tribute to its over six decades of service to the IAF. This year's parade will take place at Hindon Air Base, one of India's largest and most strategic airbases. The Air Force Day parades were previously held in Chennai in 2024 and Prayagraj in 2023.

