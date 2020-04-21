Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz Sign Unity Govt Deal

World. (File Image)

Jerusalem [Israel], April 21 (ANI): Israeli leaders Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz on Monday reached an agreement on "national emergency government" in a collaborative step to fight the spread of COVID-19.As per the deal, Netanyahu will remain the Prime Minister for a year and a half and Gantz will take over the reins in a rotation deal that will be bound by country's laws, as reported by The Times of Israel.Until then, Gantz will serve as Israel's defence minister and Blue and White Party member Gabi Ashkenazi will serve as the country's foreign minister.On Friday, Gantz wrote on Facebook, "Whoever wants fourth elections, should say (so). Those who want to spend billions of shekels instead of passing them on to the health care system, the self-employed and the unemployed, those left destitute because of the coronavirus crisis, should come forward." (ANI)

