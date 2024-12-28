Jaipur, December 28: The death toll in the LPG tanker accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway rose to 20 with one more man succumbing to severe burn injuries at the SMS Hospital here on Saturday. Confirming the death, SMS hospital superintendent Dr Sushil Bhati said, "Seven persons are undergoing treatment at the hospital at present." Jaipur LPG Tanker Blast: Death Toll Rises to 19 as Man Succumbs to Injuries During Treatment at SMS Hospital in Rajasthan.

An LPG tanker collided with a truck on December 20, sparking a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno, engulfing more than 35 vehicles. Eleven persons died on the day of the incident.

