Jindal Stainless Resumes Operations at Jajpur Facility

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Tuesday said it has partially resumed operations at its facility in Jajpur, Odisha.

In a statement, the company said it welcomes the government's decision to restart the economic activities in a phased manner.

"The company has resumed operations at its Jajpur plant in Odisha in a phased manner from today (Tuesday)," the stainless steel maker said.

The company will review the market conditions and accordingly ramp up its operations, it said.

JSL will continue to follow the government guidelines and ensure safety and health of its employees, it added.

