Doda, December 17: A massive forest fire broke out in Chenab Valley in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K)'s Doda district on Tuesday, officials said. Visuals showed large flames engulfing a vast area.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials added. Further details are awaited. Doda Fire: 3 Houses Gutted As Blaze Erupts At Bhargi Gandoh Bhalesa in Jammu and Kashmir, Firefighting Operations Underway (Watch Video).

Earlier on Monday, a fire broke out in a forest area near Gandoh Bhalessa village in Jammu and Kashmir.

