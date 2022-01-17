As filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar clocked into his 40th birthday on Monday, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif marked the occasion by sharing a sweet message for the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' director. Katrina took to her Instagram handle and took a trip down memory lane by sharing a series of throwback pictures from the sets, featuring her friend. With each photo, the actor penned a heartfelt note. Bloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor’s Action Thriller Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar to Premiere on Netflix?

She wrote, "Dear Buddy...it's your birthday. I do miss you...Sharing all my wisdom with u.......And how u always agree with me......Have a wonderous day."In the photos, Katrina's special bond with the director can be clearly seen.Ali too replied with equal warmth. He reposted the story on his Instagram and wrote- "Yes it's my birthday, where is my gift?" Katrina Kaif Pens Adorable Birthday Post for Tiger Zinda Hai Director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Abbas and Katrina have worked together in films like 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Bharat', both of which also feature Salman Khan. He has also helmed the film Mere 'Brother Ki Dulhan', in which Katrina Kaif starred with Imran Khan and Ali Zafar. Katrina's future projects include 'Tiger 3', 'Merry Christmas' and Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara', co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

