Mumbai, April 27: Actor Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Kesari 2' is currently in its second week, and it has been going strong at the Box Office, as per estimates by trade analysts. On the opening day, the film minted Rs 7.84 crore net, according to analyst Taran Adarsh who pointed out that while the collections subsequently declined. With positive word-of-mouth and no major film release lined up in the coming days, the numbers picked up pace, he said. ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Not Among Akshay Kumar’s Best First-Weekend Collections; 5 Challenges Ahead for Period Drama on Its Success Path!.

'Kesari 2' has raked in Rs 57.79 cr so far, he estimated. "POWER OF SOLID CONTENT... #KesariChapter2 springs a massive surprise - its *second Friday* collections are close to its *first Friday* [Rs 7.84 cr], which had the advantage of the #GoodFriday holiday... A rarity in today's times! An excellent 77.78 per cent growth on its second Saturday clearly indicates that the film is here to stay for a while. Another strong showing today [Sunday] should comfortably push #KesariChapter2 past the Rs 65 cr mark. #KesariChapter2 [Week 2] Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 7.20 cr. Total: Rs 57.79 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice," Adarsh posted on X. ‘Kesari 2’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s Courtroom Drama Opens Strong, Records Solid First-Day Collection.

The team of 'Kesari 2' is also leaving no stone unturned to promote their film, convincing people to go to theatres and watch their labour of love. On Saturday, Akshay and R Madhavan surprised fans with their presence at the film's screening in Mumbai. The team also hosted a special screening for renowned politicians in Delhi a few days ago. Based on "The Case That Shook The Empire" by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, the film delves into the life of lawyer C Sankaran Nair, played by Akshay Kumar, and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Kesari Chapter 2, which also stars Ananya Panday, is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Karan Johar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)