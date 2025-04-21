Akshay Kumar's second movie of 2025, Kesari Chapter 2, had released in theatres on April 18, 2025. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film is promoted as an independent sequel to the 2019 hit Kesari, though aside from lead star Akshay Kumar, producer Dharma Productions, and the inclusion of the song "Teri Mitti", the two films share little in common. ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ Movie Review: Akshay Kumar’s Formulaic Approach Does Disservice to This Powerful if Distorted Chapter From History (LatestLY Exclusive).

Kesari Chapter 2 is inspired by the legacy of C Sankaran Nair - a barrister during British rule and the only Keralite to have once headed the pre-Independence Indian National Congress. Although the movie claims to be based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire, what unfolds on screen bears little resemblance to the actual trial Nair was involved in.

Akshay Kumar stars as Nair, alongside R Madhavan, Ananya Panday, and Regina Cassandra. While the film has received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, its box office performance has been modest, with a fair opening weekend - though far from celebratory.

'Kesari Chapter 2' – Not Akshay Kumar's Better Box Office Opening Weekends

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film earned INR 29.62 crore (net) in India over its opening weekend. That figure might seem decent - if not for the fact that it stars Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood’s biggest names, carries patriotic themes, benefited from decent reviews, and bears the weight of a franchise tag.

To put this in perspective: 31 of Akshay Kumar’s past films have had stronger opening weekends. The original Kesari opened to a far more impressive INR 78.07 crore in India in the first weekend.

That said, Kesari Chapter 2 holds the fourth-best opening weekend for a Hindi film in 2025, trailing behind Chhaava (INR 121.43 crore), Sky Force (INR 73.20 crore - though that figure is contested), and Jaat (INR 40.62 crore). While Sikandar released on a Sunday and thus isn't factored into full weekend rankings, its first-day collection of INR 27 crore still falls just short of Kesari Chapter 2’s weekend haul. ‘Kesari 2’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s Courtroom Drama Opens Strong, Records Solid First-Day Collection.

To turn into a success story, the film needs to build strong momentum in the days to come. But there are several obstacles standing in the way.

Five Factors Undermining Kesari Chapter 2's Box Office Prospects

1. The Budget

A Still From Kasari Chapter 2

The main reason Kesari Chapter 2 needed a stronger start is its reported budget. While the makers haven’t revealed official figures, estimates suggest a production cost of INR 150 crore. That means the film needs to gross over INR 200 crore worldwide to break even. So that's a major challenge ahead.

2. Adults-Only Rating

A Still From Kasari Chapter 2

The film has been given an ‘A’ (Adults Only) rating, restricting viewership to audiences aged 18 and above. While the rating may be due to the graphic depiction of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and a few F-bombs dropped by Akshay Kumar’s character in the third act, other films - like the far more violent Jaat - have managed to secure a milder rating.

It's surprising that the makers didn’t challenge the certification. While an ‘A’ rating doesn’t automatically doom a film - Akshay's own OMG 2 and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal both succeeded despite it - it does limit the potential reach, especially among teenage viewers.

3. Limited Release

A Still From Kasari Chapter 2

Another baffling move was the film's limited release on just 1,700 screens. This may have been influenced by the adult rating, but even then, it’s surprising for a major Akshay Kumar film backed by Dharma Productions. In contrast, Jaat is performing strongly in mass circuits with better trending and more expansive release.

4. Akshay Kumar’s Box Office Form

A Still From Kasari Chapter 2

It’s no secret that Akshay Kumar has been on a patchy run at the box office. While Sky Force seemed successful on paper, many trade analysts believe its numbers were inflated - and even then, it underperformed relative to its budget. Since the pandemic, only OMG 2 (2023) has been a clear theatrical hit for the actor, out of his 12 post-pandemic releases (excluding his cameo in the underwhelming Singham Again). This lack of consistency has likely affected Kesari Chapter 2's opening and it is important for Akshay Kumar to turn online appreciation into footfalls in the days ahead.

5. Upcoming Competition

Riteish Deshmukh and Ajay Devgn in Raid 2

Kesari Chapter 2 has relatively smooth sailing until April 30. Upcoming releases of this week, like Ground Zero (starring Emraan Hashmi) and Phule (with Pratik Gandhi) are low on buzz for now. If Kesari Chapter 2 can capitalise on this window and pull in decent footfalls, it might still stage a recovery. However, things get tougher from May 1. That week sees the release of multiple major titles - Raid 2 and The Bhootnii in Hindi, and Thunderbolts from Hollywood - all of which are expected to dominate North Indian screens, especially Raid 2 and Thunderbolts.

