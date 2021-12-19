Pete Davidson skipped out on the 'Saturday Night Live' show to go on a movie date with ladylove Kim Kardashian on Staten Island last night. As per Page Six, the duo arrived at the theatre at around 7 P.M. on Saturday evening.Reportedly, Scott Disick, Disick's friend Chris Reda and another male friend also joined the comedian and the reality star for the movie night. Saturday Night Live: Paul Rudd To Wrap SNL’s Final Episode, Arrives at Studio 8H for Prep (View Pic).

Pete was clicked entering a hotel in Manhattan, where Kardashian is currently staying. He arrived there with Disick at around 6 P.M., sparking speculation that he would not be attending rehearsals for 'Saturday Night Live' that usually takes place around 8 P.M., as per Page Six. Tom Hanks, Tina Fey Welcome Paul Rudd to the Five-Timers Club in Saturday Night Live.

For the unversed, as the COVID-19 cases linked to the omicron variant continue to surge in New York City and throughout the world, makers of 'Saturday Night Live' announced that the show will be filmed without a live audience, and without musical guest Charli XCX. Additionally, Charli XCX officially bailed on her performance, saying she was "devastated and heartbroken" by the turn of events.

