London, July 28: A stabbing attack at a London business on Monday killed two people and sent two more to the hospital, including the suspect who was in grave condition, police said. A 58-year-old-man was killed at the scene in the Southwark section of central London, the Metropolitan police said. A 27-year-old man died from his injuries at the hospital. The attack was not believed to be terror related, Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said. New York Shooting: 4 Killed After Former Football Star From Las Vegas Shane Tamura Opens Fire at NFL HQ in Manhattan, Dies by Suicide.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident but was in life-threatening condition, police said. Another man was hospitalized but expected to survive. Police did not reveal any details about the business where the crime occurred or a possible motive. None of the victims or the suspect was named.

