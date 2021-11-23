Actor-producer Komal Unawnay on Tuesday said she has acquired the official rights for the Hindi remake of "RangiTaranga", the award-winning Kannada film. The 2015 mystery-thriller is written and directed by Anup Bhandari. The original film featured Nirup Bhandari, Radhika Chetan, Avantika Shetty, and Saikumar in the lead. Central Crime Branch Conducts Searches at Kannada Film Actress Ragini Dwivedi's Residence in Bengaluru.

The story of "RangiTaranga" revolves around a novelist (Bhandari) and his wife, Indhu (Chetan), who visit her ancestral house after she experiences repetitive nightmares. Subsequently, some unnatural occurrences unfold a mystery about Gautam's forgotten past. Unawnay, who has produced Marathi films like "One Way Ticket" and "Bicycle Boys", said she fell in love with the plot when writer-filmmaker Lucky Hansraj narrated the story to her. Salaga, Kotigobba 3 Roar at the Box-Office; Kannada Film Industry Is Upbeat After the Success of Two Big Releases.

"This will be a trend changer in horror mystery (genre)," she said in a statement. Unawnay also said the team will soon announce the cast of the film. "We will be releasing it next year. We have already started pre-production, also location recce is going on," she added.

