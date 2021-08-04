Actor Kunal Kemmu has finally managed to fulfil his long-standing dream of visiting Ladakh. On Wednesday, the 'Kalyug' star took to his Instagram and updated his followers that he is currently in the land of high passes. "First time in the land of passes so excited to be here. It's been a dream for so many years #ladakh #leh," he wrote alongside a video showing the mesmerising visuals from the place. Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan Are ‘Better Together’, Actor Shares a Video Montage of Adorable Pictures.

Kunal's post has undoubtedly ignited everyone's wanderlust. Even actor Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed a strong desire to visit Ladakh. "Finally Kunal...me and Saifu love love love Ladak ...miss us," Kareena commented. Soha Ali Khan Catches Kunal Kemmu And Inaaya Goofing Around In The Morning On Camera And The Result Is Adorable (Watch Video).

A Glimpse of Kunal Kemmu's Leh Ladakh Trip

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

It is not clear whether Kunal is in Ladakh for a work shoot or for a holiday. Meanwhile, his wife Soha Ali Khan, who is in Mumbai, treated her fans to a cute glimpse of her daughter Inaya attending a big school for the first time.

