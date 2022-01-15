Mommy-to-be Kylie Jenner treated fans with inside pictures from her giraffe-themed baby shower that was held on Friday night. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kylie shared a series of pictures showcasing her dreamy white-and-gold giraffe-themed baby shower. Kylie Jenner Is in ‘Full Mommy Mode’ As She Celebrates Halloween 2021 With Travis Scott and Daughter Stormi Webster! (View Pics).

For the special occasion, the 24-year-old beauty mogul wore a body-hugging long white dress, a long silver necklace, and silver danglers. The guests also appeared wearing shades of white, silver and rose gold--- coordinating with the theme of the party. Kylie also posted a picture with her mother Kris Jenner and grandmother Mary Jo Campbell. Kylie Jenner Welcomes New Year 2022 With a Reflection From 2021, Shares a Delightful Picture of Growing Baby Bump.

Kris donned a one-piece from daughter Kim Kardashian's SKIMS collaboration with Fendi and a pink metallic coat. Mary also dressed according to the theme, choosing an all-white look accessorized with huge leopard sunglasses and a pastel-coloured floral scarf. She did not share any other pictures with the guests. Kylie also shared the table settings surrounded by luscious greenery and some of the gifts she received, including a Christian Dior stroller and multiple Tiffany & Co. gift bags.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner Baby Bump (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner with her family and friends (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She also had a crafting activity during the ceremony. Guests were offered the opportunity to work on some circle embroidery, which wound up finished with sentiments like "Angel Baby," "I Love You," and "LOVE." The news that Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with beau Travis Scott, was confirmed in August 2021. She and Scott, already share a 3-year-old daughter named Stormi.

