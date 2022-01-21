Giving an update about legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health, her team has issued a statement urging fans not to believe in any false news regarding the megastar as she continues to be under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). It's been more than a week since the Bharat Ratna recipient was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Legendary Singer Is Still in the ICU and Getting Monitored.

Many false rumours regarding the iconic singer's health have been going rounds on the internet since then. Appealing to her fans not to believe in any kind of such news stories, her management team issued a statement on Friday that reads. Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Slight Improvement Seen In Veteran Playback Singer.

A sincere appeal, " Please do not give wind to any false news, Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space." They also asked Mangeshkar's fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

