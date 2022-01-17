Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who was admitted to a hospital in South Mumbai some days back after getting diagnosed with coronavirus is still in the ICU. As per the doctor who is treating her, the reason for the slow recovery is her old age.

Check It Out:

Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward and we are monitoring her health. She will take time to recover due to her old age: Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital (file photo) pic.twitter.com/rXq01nVhHV — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

