Jaipur, Nov 29 (PTI) A man was killed and two people were injured allegedly after an altercation between two groups at a wedding ceremony in Rajasthan's Khairtal-Tijara district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place while the guests were dancing in front of a DJ in the Kotkasim police station area late Tuesday night, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mahavir Singh Shekhawat said a wedding procession had come from Garhi in Haryana for wedding of the daughter of a man named Babulal in Matalwas village.

A member of one group dancing in front of the DJ opened fire on the other after an altercation over an old rivalry late in the night, he added.

The SHO said Aman Yadav (22) died while Naveen (25) and Vikas (22) were injured in the firing, adding that the family members took both the injured to Rewari for treatment.

He said the body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem on Wednesday.

The SHO further said a case of murder has been registered against the accused, who is absconding after the incident.

A search is on to nab the accused, he added.

