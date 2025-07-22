New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy died after accidentally falling from the third floor of a building while flying a kite in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas on Tuesday, an official said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when the boy was playing with his friends on the terrace of his house. While trying to manoeuvre his kite, he reportedly lost balance and fell from the third floor, he said.

According to the police, the child sustained severe injuries and locals immediately rushed him to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in Shastri Park, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A senior police officer said a team was dispatched to the spot after receiving information about the incident. The scene was inspected, and the child's family members were asked about the incident.

The body has been sent for postmortem. Statements of the family, and witnesses are being recorded and the exact sequence of events is being established.

