Bengaluru, Mar 14 (PTI) Karnataka Energy Minister K J George, along with Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, inspected the ongoing construction of a state-of-the-art 100-bed multispecialty hospital in H R B R Layout here on Friday.

During the visit, George emphasised the hospital's high-quality, patient-friendly design and urged the Health department to ensure the provision of essential medical equipment and staff.

According to an official statement from the Minister's Office, George also directed authorities to expedite the project's completion to serve residents at the earliest.

Rao commended George's efforts in spearheading the development of a model hospital for the constituency. He requested a cost estimate to be submitted through the Finance department, assuring that he would present it to the Cabinet for approval and necessary action.

The statement further noted that the upcoming multispecialty hospital will feature a dedicated emergency department, ramp accessibility, and specialised consultation rooms for ENT and other disciplines on the ground floor.

Additionally, it will house a fully equipped intensive care unit (ICU) and a dialysis centre, ensuring comprehensive healthcare services for the local community.

