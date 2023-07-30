Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 30 (PTI) Eleven railway stations under South Central Railway (SCR) zone's Vijayawada division will be developed under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, said an official on Sunday.

Narendra Anandrao Patil, divisional railway manager, Vijayawada Division said these stations will be part of the major upgradation under the first phase.

"The stations are Anakapalle, Bhimavaram Town, Eluru, Kakinada Town, Narsapur, Nidadavolu, Ongole, Singarayakonda, Tadepelligudem, Tenali and Tuni,” said Patil in a press release.

Under this scheme, he said priority will be accorded to improve ease of passenger movement, convenience and integration of the station with surrounding areas, including the look and feel of various passenger amenities.

The proposed work also include improvements to platform surface and extension of cover over it, station façade and circulating area, installation of 12-metre wide foot over bridges, escalators, lifts, furniture and better illumination among others.

Patil also requested passengers to offer suggestions on how to develop these stations under this scheme. He shared the station-specific email addresses and twitter hashtags to receive the suggestions by August 3.

