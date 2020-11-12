Imphal, Nov 12 (PTI) Four newly-elected legislators including three of the BJP were sworn in as MLAs of the Manipur Legislative Assembly on Thursday, officials said.

Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Yumnam Khemchand Singh administered the oath to the newly-elected MLAs.

The newly-elected BJP MLAs - Ngamthang Haokip, Oinam Lukhoi Singh and Paonam Brojen Singh - and Independent MLA Yumkhaibam Antas Khan had won the November 7 by-polls to the state assembly.

