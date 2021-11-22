Hyderabad, Nov 22 (PTI): Six candidates of the ruling TRS were on Monday elected uncontested in the biennial election to the Telangana Legislative Council by the MLAs.

Also Read | Vivo Y74s With 4,100mAh Battery & Dual Rear Cameras Launched.

The Returning Officer has reported that the poll was uncontested and declared the six as elected, the office of the chief electoral officer of Telangana said in a press release.

The six are: Banda Prakash, Kadiyam Srihari, Thakkellapalli Ravinder Rao, Gutha Sukender Reddy, Parupati Venkatrama Reddy and Padi Kowshik Reddy.

Also Read | Truecaller Crosses 300 Million Active Users Globally.

The strength of the TRS in the 120-member Assembly is 101.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)