New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Seven people were detained after a fight broke out in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area, when a group carrying saffron flags on bikes raised slogans near a mosque, police said on Tuesday.

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media showed some people on bikes carrying saffron flags and shouting slogans while passing through a lane.

Also Read | Who Is Karpoori Thakur? Know All About Former Bihar CM Conferred Bharat Ratna Posthumously.

Another video showed police removing damaged motorcycles from the road.

According to police, the incident happened near the D-Block of Khadda Colony in Kalindi Kunj at around 4.30 pm on Monday.

Also Read | GUJCET Exam 2024: Registration Date for Gujarat Common Entrance Test Examination Extended Till January 31, Apply Online at gsebeservice.com.

The ruckus began when some locals objected to hooliganism by a group of bikers near a mosque, a police officer said.

A minor scuffle broke out and some members of group ran away leaving behind their bikes, which were pelted with stones, the officer said.

Though neither of the party filed a police complaint in the matter, police registered an FIR in the matter, seized nine bikes, and detained seven persons, the officer said.

In the wake of the incident, a meeting between peace committees from two communities was held and the situation was brought under control.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)