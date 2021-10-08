Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) Eyecare chain Agarwals Eye Hospitals on Friday said the city-based Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital is merging with it, and also announced plans to invest Rs 300 crore in Maharashtra over the next two years to expand network.

The merger with Aditya Jyot, an over three-decade-old facility, will take Agarwals' total network to 100 hospitals, according to a statement.

It has already announced plans to invest over Rs 1,000 crore in the next three years to establish 100 new hospitals and 500 vision centres the world over, it said.

Currently, Agarwals Group is present in 11 countries and over 10 states of India. Its facilities are staffed by a team of over 400 ophthalmologists and 4,000 employees, who have so far treated 12 million patients.

Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital is a four-storey hospital in Wadala in the heart of central Mumbai and is the first NABH-accredited eye hospital in the city.

Agarwals Group Chairman Amar Agarwal said, "The merger of Aditya Jyot Hospital with our chain is only a start for Maharashtra. We plan to invest over Rs 300 crore in Maharashtra to set up 20 eye hospitals across the state and over 100 outreach clinics in the next three years."

Aditya Jyot Chairman S Natarajan said, "Our association with the (Agarwal) Group goes back over 20 years, and we have a shared vision of making technology-driven quality eye care available to all." HRS hrs

