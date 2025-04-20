Varanasi (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) The BHU unit of ABVP on Sunday said decisions regarding EWS reservations in the admission process for researchers in the Hindi department must strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the central government.

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is reviewing objections by two candidates regarding the validity of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) certificates and transparency in the admission process.

In a statement, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), said certain political groups and "anti-social elements" are attempting to influence the inquiry.

A deliberate campaign of misinformation is being run against ABVP BHU Unit Secretary Bhaskaraditya Tripathi on social media, although the issue stems from departmental negligence and administrative lapses, it said.

"A university campus is a place of learning, not a ground for political or divisive activities. An impartial investigation into the irregularities in the Hindi department should be conducted immediately, and action must be taken against those found guilty," the statement said.

The ABVP, which is the student wing of the RSS, has also urged the university administration to curb the "activities of anti-academic and disruptive elements" to maintain a safe academic environment on campus.

Abhay Pratap Singh, the ABVP state secretary, said that certain student organisations affiliated with political parties are trying to exploit "discrepancies" in the admission process "to pollute the academic atmosphere".

The ABVP demanded that "such unruly elements" be barred from entering the campus.

