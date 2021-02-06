New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Digital advertising firm Affle on Saturday posted a 42.9 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 30.6 crore in the December 2020 quarter.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 21.4 crore in the year-ago period, Affle said in a statement.

Its revenue was at Rs 150.5 crore in the reported quarter, up 59.3 per cent from Rs 94.5 crore in the December 2019 quarter, it added.

"Affle delivered broad-based growth from both existing and new customers, across the key industry verticals in India and other emerging markets," Affle Chairman, MD and CEO Anuj Khanna Sohum said.

He added that the company further fortified Affle 2.0 strategy anchored on Vernacular, Verticalisation and ecosystem level partnerships to augment its global market leadership.

"We are optimistic of year 2021 and committed to our vision of reaching over 10 billion connected devices in this decade ahead," he said.

Innovation, leadership and growth mindset defined our sustainable, consistent all-round performance in the third quarter of FY2021, Sohum said.

He added that the consumer trends offer a tremendous opportunity for further scale, ensuring the digital ad spends will continue to increase towards ROI (return on investment) and data focused mobile marketing platforms.

The company said its CPCU (cost per converted user) business noted strong momentum delivering 3.1 crore of converted users in the quarter under review, an increase of 46.1 per cent Y-o-Y.

The top-10 industry verticals for the company continued to be COVID-19 resilient, helping it register a robust growth in this quarter both on a Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q basis, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)