Bhopal, Jun 24 (PTI) Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it has safeguarded more than 4 million users across Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from ever-evolving cyber threats through its AI-powered fraud detection solution.

As part of the nationwide rollout of its AI-powered fraud detection system, Airtel has successfully safeguarded more than 4 million users within 41 days of launching its advanced system, a company release said.

Automatically enabled for all Airtel mobile and broadband customers, the advanced system scans and filters links across SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, E-mail and other browsers.

It leverages real-time threat intelligence to examine over 1 billion URLs daily and blocks access to harmful sites in under 100 milliseconds, the release said.

"At Airtel, customer safety remains our top priority. We are proud to launch the world's first AI-powered fraud detection solution in Madhya Pradesh - an innovation designed to protect our users from ever-evolving cyber threats. As digital risks continue to grow in scale and complexity, our solution delivers proactive protection embedded directly into the network, at no cost to our customers.

"We are confident that this advanced technology will offer robust security and empower our users across both states to engage in the digital world with complete confidence," Ritesh Agrawal, CEO? Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Bharti Airtel, said.

A Sai Manohar, ADGP, State Cyber Headquarter, Bhopal, praised Airtel for its effective fraud detection solution, highlighting the significance of collaboration in enhancing digital safety and reducing online harm.

"There is an urgent need to intensify efforts to combat cyber financial frauds and scams. It's possible only through robust fraud prevention strategies and use of AI/ML," he said.

