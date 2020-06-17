Latest News | Amara Raja Group Migrates to New Enterprise Platform

Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Amara Raja Group on Wednesday said it has migrated to a new enterprise platform SAP S/4HANA, which will enable it to automate and harmonise business processes.

This will also help it seamlessly integrate data across all group companies and 14 business verticals as well as support their future growth plans, it said in a statement.

The project will enable the group to automate core business processes including production planning materials and inventory management, quality control, plant maintenance, finance, human resources, sales and distribution and customer service functions, it added.

Amara Raja Group, with Amara Raja Batteries as the flagship, is one of the largest manufacturers of automotive and industrial batteries in the country.

"The SAP S/4HANA deployment is a key milestone in our technology modernization journey and will help us drive innovation in our business processes to be a digitally enabled environment," Amara Raja Group co-founder and Vice Chairman Jayadev Galla said.

This is not just an IT transformation project but is a business transformation lever for the group that will make the decision-making process more agile and support strategic growth plans, he said.

"Driven by virtual collaboration tools, this project is also a testament to the resilience demonstrated by our teams in the face of the adversities presented by the COVID-19 pandemic," Galla added.

Amara Raja collaborated with Accenture for this implementation, marking the completion of the group's migration from legacy ERP systems to a nimble, future-ready enterprise platform, the statement said.

The project was completed amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown by leveraging innovative remote collaboration tools and new ways of remote working, it said.

"In a world where enterprises and business models are constantly being disrupted by the rapid pace of innovation and dynamic market trends, we believe that leading-edge technology can prove to be a game changer," the group's Chief Information Officer Kishore Hirani said.

