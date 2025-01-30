New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Apraava Energy on Thursday announced the commissioning of its largest wind power project with a capacity of 250.7 MW at Sidhpur in Devbhoomi Dwaraka district, Gujarat.

The project was awarded to Apraava Energy as part of the Tranche VIII wind tender sponsored by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a company statement said.

With this addition, Apraava's operational wind portfolio now stands at 1,200 MW, it said.

"As early adopters of wind energy in India, this milestone further solidifies our foothold in the wind industry," Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Managing Director, Apraava Energy, said.

The Sidhpur wind project has secured a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with SECI for 25 years at a competitive tariff of Rs 2.83/kWh.

The project incorporates state-of-the-art technologies, such as advanced fire suppression systems and sophisticated condition monitoring systems for Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs).

In addition to the Sidhpur wind project, Apraava operates two wind projects: 50.4 MW in Mahidad and 100.8 MW in Samana.

The company has also recently been awarded a project to install 2.3 million smart meters in Gujarat.

Two decades ago, Apraava entered the Indian market with a 655 MW gas-based combined-cycle power plant in Bharuch, Gujarat.

