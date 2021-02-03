Kokrajhar, Feb 3 (PTI) A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered and six persons arrested near the India-Bhutan boarder in Assam's Kokrajhar district, police said on Wednesday.

The recovery includes five AK-56 rifles with eight magazines, eight Chinese hand grenades, mobile handsets and other personal belongings, they said.

The arms and ammunition were recovered from a vehicle in Nasraibil area of Ripu Reserve Forest near the border on Tuesday night, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Roashan said.

