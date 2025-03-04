Itanagar, Mar 4 (PTI) The Pasighat campus of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district launched a specialised training programme on new criminal law and prison welfare, according to an official statement.

The programme is aimed at enhancing prison administration and inmate welfare.

Developed in collaboration with the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), the programme seeks to equip prison officials with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate recent legal amendments and procedural reforms.

Addressing the occasion virtually, BPRD Director General (DG) Rajeev Kumar Sharma on Monday underscored the importance of providing prison officials with updated legal knowledge and technological advancements.

Highlighting that 70 per cent of prisoners in India are under trial, he emphasised the significance of the new criminal laws in streamlining judicial processes and improving correctional administration.

The training programme is structured to strengthen legal compliance, ethical prison management, and modern correctional policies, the official said.

It covers critical areas such as evidence-based reporting, case documentation, legal procedures and the use of digital tools, surveillance techniques, and forensic applications, the statement said.

The curriculum aims to balance prison security with rehabilitation, ensuring correctional facilities serve as spaces for reform while maintaining discipline.

Designed as a blended learning initiative, the programme includes both online and offline training sessions.

With 80 nominations from 10 states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Assam, and Odisha, the initiative has garnered wide participation.

The offline module, currently running from Monday to March 7, hosts 28 prison officials, while online sessions are scheduled from March 12 to 14 and March 17 to 19.

Delivering the keynote address, state's retired Inspector General (Prison) Michi Paku shared insights into correctional administration.

RRU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Kalpesh H. Wandra stressed the importance of practical training to ensure prison officials gain hands-on experience in managing correctional facilities.

East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu commended the initiative and suggested extending the training to district administration officials and civilians to enhance legal awareness.

Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba praised RRU's contributions to law enforcement training in the northeast region, particularly in cyber security, investigative techniques and road safety.

