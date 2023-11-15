New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday announced that the Asola-Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary in the national capital will be renamed as the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sanctuary.

Saxena celebrated the 23rd foundation day of Jharkhand at the Raj Niwas here.

"Celebrated the Jayanti of Bhagwan Birsa Munda & the 23rd Foundation Day of Jharkhand- the resource & culturally rich state powering our growth engines, at Raj Niwas today," Saxena said in a post on 'X'.

"As a humble tribute to the Dharti Aaba, declared that the sprawling Asola-Bhati Sanctuary in the Capital will be renamed as Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sanctuary," he added.

