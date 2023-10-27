New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Atishi on Friday inaugurated Delhi University Women Association's Diwali carnival and said that it is important to empower women economically.

The carnival showcased the work of women entrepreneurs and self-help groups, according to the Delhi government.

Also Read | Australia vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About AUS vs NZ CWC Match in Dharamshala.

"Not every woman has the opportunity to leave home and work. In such cases, our duty is to create enabling environment for women to become independent and self-reliant," said the Delhi minister.

She emphasised that the progress of the country can only happen when women progress.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Here’s All You Need To Know About AP State Foundation Day.

"This Diwali Carnival is supporting women NGOs, startups, entrepreneurs, and self-help groups for empowerment and challenging patriarchy," Atishi said and praised the association's work, like a creche set up by it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)