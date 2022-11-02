Kolkata, Nov 2 (PTI) Bandhan Bank opened its currency chest in Guwahati which will cater to the northeastern region including Assam, an "important market" for the private lender.

This is the second currency chest of the bank after Patna.

A statement by the bank said that the currency chest will help cash management for MSME and traders in the North East.

“Assam has been an important market for Bandhan Bank for many years now. The opening of this currency chest is a testament to our commitment to the development of Assam and the North Eastern states of India," said C S Ghosh, MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank.

In Assam, Bandhan Bank currently has a customer base of around 26 lakh and a network of more than 472 banking outlets.

The bank will open more than 550 new branches across India in the current financial year, out of which 20 will be in Assam.

"We have received the trust and love of more than 26 lakh customers in the state. Our significant distribution in Assam and the rest of the North East made Guwahati a default location for our currency chest,” Ghosh said. PTI dc

