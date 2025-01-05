New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) A Bangladeshi man living illegally in southwest Delhi's Palam area was identified and deported, police said on Sunday.

Mohammad Shahidul Islam had been living in Palam village for three years. He was deported through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team approached the suspect in Manglapuri. When he was asked to furnish his papers, he failed to provide any valid Indian document. He only possessed photocopies of Bangladeshi papers.

Following his confession of illegal entry, he was deported, the police said.

On Saturday, the Delhi Police said it had deported 132 foreign nationals for overstaying in the national capital without valid documents in 2024.

The deported individuals were citizens of Nigeria, the Ivory Coast, Guinea, Uzbekistan, Ghana, Uganda and Senegal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh had said.

