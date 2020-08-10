Bengaluru, Aug 10 (PTI) An industrial design centre (IDC) of BEML was inaugurated here on Monday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The IDC would be integrated with R&D and manufacturing and be a hub for exchange of creative ideas and concepts, the Bengaluru-headquartered BEML, a company coming under the Defence Ministry, said in a statement.

It would also provide the design-edge for better market and user acceptance, the statement said.

The designers at the centre have carried out a global bench-marking study through various research. They would focus on enhancing the "look and feel" of BEML products, operators ease of work and comfort as per global standards, it said. Speaking at the virtual inauguration, the Minister said, "We are celebrating the 'Atmanirbhar' week to focus on modernisation of defence infrastructure, creation of new manufacturing capability and investments in the sector." "BEMLs industrial design centre will propel innovative thinking for the future in this regard," the statement quoted him as saying on the occasion. "It (IDC) will harness the latest technologies like AI and gesture recognition and engineering resources for self- reliance while being sensitive towards 'Eco', 'Green' and 'Sustainability'," the statement said. "The manufacturing implementations of these strategies will be made possible with the in-house capabilities available with BEML, as well as through the companys network of MSMEs," it added.

