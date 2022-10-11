Chennai, Oct 11 (PTI) Cement manufacturer Bharathi Cement Corporation Pvt Ltd on Tuesday said it has inaugurated an automated cement terminal in Tamil Nadu, the second such facility in the country, as the company aims to strengthen the brand in the southern parts of the country.

The company in a statement here said it has unveiled a superior quality new generation green cement, QUICKCEM to cater to the precast and hollow block segments in Tamil Nadu and Kerala markets. According to officials, the company inaugurated its first terminal in Mumbai in 2018.

The new terminal in Coimbatore is a fully-automated packing and distribution facility having a capacity of 0.75 metric tonne per annum and would be manned by 16 employees, the company said.

The new terminal was inaugurated by VICAT Group Chairman Guy Sidos, VICAT India CEO Anoop Kumar Saxena and Director-Marketing M Ravinder Reddy.

Bharati Cement Corporation Pvt Ltd is a joint venture of France-based VICAT Group, which has 51 per cent majority stake in Indian operations of the cement manufacturer.

The terminal in Coimbatore will have dedicated container wagons and a 24-hour loading facility. The new facility is the first ever in the industry to have end-to-end logistic automation for transportation of cement in containers.

The Coimbatore facility is equipped with infrastructure for loading bags as well as bulk cement for serving Tamil Nadu and Kerala market, leading to enhanced customer service level and cost competitiveness in the region.

"By investing in the new terminal, we align with our commitment towards India's progress and growth. Coimbatore terminal is the second terminal of VICAT India after Mumbai terminal in 2018." Sidos said.

VICAT India CEO Anoop Kumar Saxena said," Bharathi cement has always been a preferred choice of customers in the region where it operates and therefore it is important for the company to proactively address the growing demand."

"With that objective a new terminal facility is set up and QUICKCEM is launched to maintain competitiveness by improving the service level," Saxena said.

Bharathi Cement has two production lines of state-of-the-art technology having a total capacity of 5 metric tonne per annum. It is located in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, the statement said.

