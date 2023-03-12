Coimbatore, March 12: A 32-year-old man from Bihar and settled in Jharkhand was arrested for posting false information on his facebook and spreadng rumours about migrant workers in Tirupur, police said on Sunday.

A special team from Tirupur Cyber Crime continued their surveillance and traced the accused Prashantkumar a native of Bihar, settled at Henegare village of Latehar district in Jharkhand, for posting the videos as if North Indian migrant workers were attacked.

The team camping there arrested Prashantkumar on March 11 and produced before the District Court at Latehar, they said. On transit warrant, the accused was brought to Tirupur and produced before 3rd Judicial Magistrate Court and remanded to judicial custody today, they said.

The Tirupur Police have already arrested a youth from Bihar for spreading rumours. The Tamil Nadu police have registered 11 cases and arrested three persons earlier in this connection.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reassured his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar that all migrant workers are safe in the State and he asserted that swift action would be taken against rumour-mongers spreading panic.

