Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) German aerospace materials supplier Bikar has signed an initial pact with Aequs Infrastructure to set up an advanced aerospace centre at the latter's facility in Belagavi in Karnataka.

Announcing this on Wednesday, Aequs said Bikar Aerospace's unit at its Belagavi Aerospace Cluster (BAC) is expected to be fully operational by the first quarter of 2024.

The country's first notified precision engineering and manufacturing SEZ, BAC offers a vertically integrated manufacturing ecosystem with co-located capabilities that deliver an end-to-end manufacturing value stream. It currently has over 30 manufacturing units on the premises.

To further expand Bikar's market presence and strengthen its position as a premier international supplier of aerospace materials, the company has opted for a strategic presence at Aequs SEZ in Belagavi, a statement said.

In future, Bikar will provide storage and customised processing of semi-finished products made of aluminium, titanium, super alloys and other aerospace metals, it added.

This strategic move reinforces its commitment to expanding its presence in the aerospace sector and diversifying its global footprint, the company said.

The high-quality demands of aviation customers are met in state-of-the-art cutting centres, where robots process the plates and automated guided vehicles work together, according to the statement.

"The opening of our new branch in Belagavi signifies our commitment to providing exceptional services to our clients while strengthening our position in the aerospace market," Bikar Aerospace CEO Alex Bikar said.

"We are adding Bikar to the Aerospace Ecosystem at BAC. Bikar's choice of the BAC bears testimony to its success and utility to global Aerospace OEMs for quality services ranging from raw materials to globally approved capabilities offered by manufacturing units within the Cluster," Aequs Chairman and CEO Aravind Melligeri said.

