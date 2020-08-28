New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Birla Tyres on Friday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 1,100 crore.

The company's board has approved a fund raising plan of an amount aggregating up to Rs 1,100 crore, Birla Tyres said in a regulatory filing.

A committee of the Board is constituted, which shall look into and decide and formulate further details of the exercise, it added.

The Kolkata-based firm, which caters to two-wheelers, three-wheelers and commercial vehicles, however, did not share the reasons for raising the capital.

